BANGOR, Maine — On Friday in Bangor, officials at the New Beginnings Church in Lee held a news conference.

The topic of discussion? The lawsuit the church is facing.

Just recently, the church left the national organization to better serve the parishioners in Lee.

Now, New Beginnings is facing a lawsuit because that organization believes the property and land it's on belongs to them.

"It's a very unusual occasion when in the season leading up to Christmas that Christians know as advent. That we are faced with a lawsuit that in essence is looking to take over a very small church up in Lee, Maine," Brett Baber, an attorney for the church said.

The land and building were donated to New Beginnings in 1983 by 99-year-old Lester Delano's family.

Delano said his family donated it to the town of Lee, not to The Christian and Missionary Alliance.

The Christian and Missionary Alliance are claiming in court documents the land and building belongs to it and is valued at about $75,000.

The church donation came soon after a new preacher came to Lee in the 80s.

Many people likely remember that man, Paster Daniel Dumphy.

He and his wife allowed an unrelated 16-year-old girl to live with them.

This caused community outrage and attracted national media attention.

After the situation rocked the town, people got together and formed the New Beginnings Church, also in Lee.

The battle over a house of worship moves to federal court early next year.