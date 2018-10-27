AUBURN (NEWS CENTER Maine) –

Roads across Maine are still slick after a storm brought accumulating snow across wide areas of the state.

Snow could be found as far south as Auburn and Gray.

It stuck to parked cars buildings, the ground and even accumulated slightly on roads.

Speed limits on parts of the Maine Turnpike south of Augusta were reduced to 45 mph as late as Saturday afternoon but are now back to normal.

NEWS CENTER Maine has heard from dispatchers that there have been a number of slide-offs statewide, particularly in Oxford and Franklin counties.

There were also slide-offs north of Augusta on I-95 in places like Plymouth and Carmel.

The slick roads did not stop weekend travelers nor came as a surprise to most.

“We were wondering when we were going to find the snow on the ground and it was about Gray,” said Judy Gowell-Gosselin who was driving her granddaughter back to Turner. “I remember trick-or-treating with snow. I remember raking leaves on Thanksgiving with no snow. It’s just a gamble in Maine.”

As of 6 PM Saturday, public safety officials were saying the worst road conditions were from Central Maine north to Penobscot County and that speed limits had been reduced from Augusta to Patten.

