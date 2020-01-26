BROWNVILLE, MAINE, Maine — The Maine Warden Service is asking for the public's help after a sled dog musher was hit by a snowmobile driver on Saturday.

The snowmobiler reportedly ran into the sled dog musher around 11:50 a.m. on January 25, just north of Brownville Junction.

The Maine Warden Service said the snowmobile was traveling toward the sled dog team on the trail and could not keep control of his snowmobile. As a result, he sideswiped the dog sled and musher.

The musher was knocked off the dog sled, and the snowmobiler did not stop. He continued to head north toward Katahdin Ironworks.

The sled dog musher refused medical treatment at the scene.

The Maine Warden Service is still investigating the crash. Anyone with information about the incident, or who may know the identity of the snowmobiler, is asked to call the Department of Public Safety at 207-973-3700.