SKOWHEGAN (NEWS CENTER Maine) — A Skowhegan man is honoring his late brother Saturday evening with the release of an album.

It’s a musical tribute to Somerset County Sheriff’s Deputy Cpl. Eugene Cole, who was killed in the line of duty earlier this year in Norridgewock.

The album, recorded and produced in the country music capital of the country, Nashville, Tennessee, features original songs written by Cpl. Cole prior to his passing.

“I knew I was down there on a mission,” said Cpl. Cole’s brother, and lead vocalist on the album, Tom Cole.

The community is coming together in Skowhegan Saturday evening for the album’s release party, which will feature live music from local talent donating their time for the event.

The album goes on sale to the public for the first time at Saturday’s event, with all of the proceeds going directly to Cpl. Cole’s widow, Sheryl Cole.

