Metal waste, also called 'slag' and 'fluff,' catches fire at Topsham industry waste facility

TOPSHAM, Maine — The Topsham Fire and Rescue Department responded to a waste material pile on fire at Grimmel's Industries, a waste facility in Topsham, around 3:46 a.m. Friday.

According to a news release issued by Deputy Chief Gerard “Gerry” Pineau of Topsham Fire and Rescue on Friday, crews arrived at the scene to find a 20-foot wide by 40-foot high fire on a pile of "fluff," also known as the material that is extracted from metal waste.

The release reported that "slag," or metal shavings that are produced from extracting "fluff" from metal waste, as well as a conveyor belt and its motor were also on fire at the scene.

Crews quickly contained the fire and spent four hours overall on the scene extinguishing and overhauling the fire, according to the release.

The release states there were no injuries. Equipment loss because of the fire was estimated at $1,000 according to the release.