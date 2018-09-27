LEBANON (NEWS CENTER Maine) — State police, wardens and forest rangers are searching for a missing skydiving instructor in Lebanon who was not present when his student landed.

The student landed safely in a designated location at about 2 p.m. Thursday, authorities said, but his Skydive New England instructor's whereabouts were not immediately known.

Maine State Police called off its search Thursday around 9 p.m. and planned to resume Friday morning with continuing assistance from the Maine Warden Service.

Maine's Public Safety Department spokesperson said the instructor "fell shortly after jumping out of the plane" with the student he was skydiving with. Both men were involved in a tandem jump, the spokesperson said, which means they both jumped together and with the same parachute.

A Skydive New England spokesperson in a release called the freefall "uneventful," writing that the student landed without incident but was without his instructor.

Video: State police search for missing skydiver

A spokesperson described the instructor as a very experienced skydiver.

Resources for the search included both Maine State Police and Maine Warden Service's planes, the Maine Forest Service's helicopter, warden service K-9s and even a drone with heat-sensing capabilities.

Skydive New England has seen several incidents over the years with skydivers getting injured, including a death in 2002. A spokesperson told NEWS CENTER Maine the company does about 20,000 skydives a season here.

© NEWS CENTER Maine