SKOWHEGAN, Maine —

A Skowhegan woman with dementia last seen Saturday morning was found safe Monday following a Silver Alert issued by Maine State Police.

Diane Courtemanche, 69, was located safe Monday morning at a friend's house in Strong, a Public Safety Department spokesperson said.

She had last been seen at 35 French St. at 9 a.m. Saturday, and was described by police as a white woman, 5'4", 165 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was wearing jeans and carrying a white pocketbook.

Police requested anyone who saw Courtemanche or had information about her location to call (207) 973-3700 or (800) 432-7381.



