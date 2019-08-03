SKOWHEGAN, Maine — The Skowhegan School Board voted Thursday evening to retire the "Indian" mascot and name.

The vote came in at 14 to nine.

Earlier this week, the Maine Department of Education released a statement regarding the use of mascots or logos that depict Native American culture:

"Because our schools must provide safe, inclusive, and respectful learning environments, and because schools teach many lessons by example, DOE urges schools to refrain from using mascots and logos that depict Native American tribes, individuals, customs, or traditions."

The statement continues:

"While we recognize that DOE does not have jurisdiction over local decisions like these, we encourage schools and communities to consider the impact of promoting symbols and stereotypes that marginalize individuals or groups of people."

The debate concerning Skowhegan's mascot has been a heated topic of discussion for years -- as early as the 1990s.

In May of 2015, the School Administrative District 54 school board voted on this issue, but the outcome was 11 to nine against changing the name. This was the second time the nickname controversy had been brought to a school board vote since the early 2000s.

The issue resurfaced in December of 2018 after letters from the ACLU of Maine and then Governor-elect Janet Mills prompted discussion at a school board meeting.

Following the March 7 vote to retire the mascot and name, ACLU Director of Communications & Public Education Rachel Healy released this statement:

"This is an historic moment for Skowhegan and our state. We are thrilled that majority of Skowhegan’s school board members listened to the people who were being hurt and did the right thing. By retiring the harmful mascot, the town of Skowhegan is forging a bold new legacy of leadership."

This story will be updated with more information as it becomes available.