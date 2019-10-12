SKOWHEGAN, Maine — We may sound like a broken record reporting on this again, but unfortunately, it's still a common occurrence. Folks are ignoring school bus stop signs.

In reaction to this, Skowhegan Police Department is starting a program called "Operation Bus Stop."

It started on Monday, December 9. In a Facebook post, Chief David Bucknam described how it works.

He said he will place officers on random school buses at random times to keep a lookout for those ignoring the stop.

RELATED: School bus safety lights were not on when boy was hit, Farmington police say

RELATED: Stop! Maine police, schools beg drivers to pay attention as kids head back to school

RELATED: The new safety addition to some Maine school buses