Skowhegan New Balance facility reopens, citing COVID-19 cleaning product reaction as reason for closure

In cooperation with third party experts, New Balance said it identified that a COVID-19 cleaning product came into contact with certain equipment causing a reaction.

SKOWHEGAN, Maine — The New Balance facility in Skowhegan safely reopened Thursday following a comprehensive investigation into the cause of an incident last Thursday, during which 70 associates were exposed to what was at the time considered an "unknown substance."

In cooperation with third party experts, New Balance said it has identified that a COVID-19 cleaning product came into contact with certain equipment causing an adverse reaction. The product has been removed from all factories.

"We are confident in the extensive measures we have taken to confirm the safety of our operations and have updated our associates on our findings," New Balance said in a statement. "We are grateful for our associates’ patience and support during this process."

Five people who were exposed were taken to the hospital for further evaluation. They have all since been released.