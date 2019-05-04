SKOWHEGAN, Maine — The Red Cross is helping residents of 11 apartment units after they were displaced following a 3-alarm fire in Skowhegan Thursday.

The fire broke out at 378 Water Street around 10:55 a.m., according to the Skowhegan Fire Department.

Everyone in the building at the time of the fire is safe. One person was taken to Redington-Fairview General Hospital.

There is still no power in the building. The Skowhegan Fire Department says they are not sure when the residents will be able to move back in.

The investigation into this fire is ongoing. The cause has not yet been released, but the Skowhegan Fire Department said it seems to be accidental.