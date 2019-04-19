SKOWHEGAN, Maine — Cierrah French, 12, specializes in indoor activities.

She has done them all, including watching television, playing on her phone, reading books, drawing, crafting, and practicing music on her flute.

"I play the flute and that's good," said Cierrah. "I mean, it gives me something to do, but it seems like I've done everything and I just want to be able to go outside."

The 7th grader enjoys outdoor activities too, like riding her bicycle, camping with her grandparents in the summer time, and taking long walks down her driveway in her Skowhegan neighborhood.

Cierrah hasn't been able to do any of those outdoor activities though for more than a year.

Instead, she stares out the window of her grandparents' home, daydreaming of all of the things she'll do when she gets out of her wheelchair.

"I'm going to ride my bike or go for a walk," said Cierrah. "It's nice out."

On this day though, Cierrah won't be doing either.

She has chondrosarcoma; a cancerous tumor in her right knee.

According to the experts at Dana-Farber and Boston Children's Hospital, where Cierrah is being treated, chondrosarcoma "almost never affects young children."

It may be rare, but it is affecting Cierrah and is causing her a great deal of pain.

"I could do nothing at all and it would hurt, and I could do a bunch and it would hurt, and sometimes the nothing at all day would hurt more than the bunch day and it was just really frustrating," explained Cierrah.

She is ready to take back what she has lost and gain a better quality of life than the one she is currently living.

Cierrah is scheduled to have knee replacement surgery to remove the tumor on Tuesday but she said it's not like your grandfather's knee surgery.

"It's more advanced than Pap [grandfather] having a knee replacement," added Cierrah.

She knows she'll be out of commission for awhile after surgery but said it's better than the alternative.

"I've been nervous for awhile but at this point I'm in so much pain that I just want them to get it over with," said Cierrah.

"Its been unbearable," said Alicia Blodgett, Cierrah's grandmother fondly known as Mami. "It's sad. It's hard for her. We try to help her any way we can."

Blodgett works to keep Cierrah happy, get her to her doctor's appointments, and help her with pain management.

"We take things one day at a time," said Blodgett. "She's strong and she knows that it will get better, we hope."

"Sometimes I wonder why but I guess like Mami said, that 'God only gives what you can handle,' and I think I believe that," said Cierrah.

After surgery, Cierrah will need to do a lot of physical therapy so it may not be until next summer that she'll be back on her bike.

"It might be awhile before I can do some things but at least it'll be better than being in pain all of the time," said Cierrah. "It's just going to be nice to be out of pain and be able to have a good summer. I love to go camping so I'm just excited for it to all be over."

Whether it's this summer or next, Cierrah is looking forward to that day, whenever it comes.

"I will be happy just when I can walk without being in pain," said Cierrah.

A GoFundMe page has been created to help Cierrah and her family with travel expenses to and from her doctor's appointments in Boston. You can find the link to that page here.