BIDDEFORD (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- Children and their families were at the Biddeford Ice Arena for the chance to skate with two-time Stanley Cup champion Brian Dumoulin.

Dumoulin teamed up with the arena to raise money to fix up the West Brook Skating Rink in Biddeford, where he and his friends used to play ice hockey and skate together growing up.

Dumoulin is native to Biddeford and has been skating since he was three. He says every dollar that goes to the skating rink will help give kids the chance to skate there and have fun.

"Any amount will go towards the West Brook Skating Rink just to try to do as much as we can for them because it gives so many opportunities to so many kids to learn how to skate and get out there and have fun." He said.

Tickets were 20 dollars to skate with Dumoulin and 10 dollars to enter the event and enjoy the facility. All money collected from the event will go to the West Brook Skating Rink.

