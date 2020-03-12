Six people displaced after Waterville apartment building fire

Authorities say no one was injured in the fire, but the Red Cross was notified to help the displaced individuals.

WATERVILLE, Maine — The Waterville Fire Department says they were dispatched at around 12:30 a.m. to reports of a fire at an apartment building on Carey Lane.

The department says a visible glow from the fire was apparent from the fire station on the south end of the city.

First arriving crews confirmed that all occupants had exited the building safely.

Crews say one of their initial focuses was to prevent the fire from spreading to surrounding buildings. They did say that the heat from the flames did cause damage to the surrounding buildings, however.

Crews from all surrounding communities were dispatched to assist.

No injuries were reported.

Public Works is assisting the fire departments to move debris and overhaul the fire.

The fire is currently under investigation by the Waterville Fire Department.

The Red Cross has been notified to assist with housing for the six individuals who were displaced.