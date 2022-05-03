Multiple crews respond to structure fire in Casco

The Cumberland County Regional Communications Center said Poland Spring Road (or Route 11) is closed until further notice, as of Saturday, March 5 at 8:33 a.m.

CASCO, Maine — Several fire department crews responded to a structure fire the morning of Saturday, March 5, in Casco.

The Cumberland County Regional Communications Center said a call about the fire came in at 8:17 a.m. Dispatch described the structure affected as having two stories and a wooden frame. A viewer sent pictures to a NEWS CENTER Maine producer — and the structure appears to be a residential home.

Casco Fire-Rescue Department Chief Brian Cole said all occupants of the house were able to get out of the house and are okay.

These are pictures of that fire on Route 11 in Casco, sent to @newscentermaine by a viewer.

📸: Cory Tufts pic.twitter.com/su5RhJ8Trc — Chloe Teboe (@ChloeTeboe) March 5, 2022

The Cumberland County Regional Communications Center sent out an email notice at 8:33 a.m., saying Poland Spring Road (or Route 11) is closed between Meadow Road (Route 121) and Webbs Mills Road (Route 85), as a result of the fire.

The Cumberland County Regional Communications Center said this is an active fire. Seven departments are on scene, and the road will remain closed until further notice.