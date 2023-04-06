Six Flags New England to open for the 2023 season

The Thrill Capital of New England will be opening select days.

AGAWAM, Mass. — As days get warmer, New England's thrill capital is opening its doors for the 2023 season.

The Thrill Capital of New England will be opening on select days. They will open on April 7 and April 23 for Connecticut and Massachusetts spring break.

There's also a new line of weekend events this season, including SCREAM Break, Flavors of the World, and Viva La Fiesta.

The park favorites like the July 4th fireworks, Oktoberfest, Boo Fest, Fright Fest, and Veterans Day will continue.

“For the 2023 season, we continue to focus on creating a first-class guest experience through exceptional events, park beautification and enhancements and improved customer service,” said Park President Pete Carmichael in a statement.

SCREAM Break will feature unlimited night-time access to Scream, Flashback, Tomahawk, Thunderbolt, Rock N Rodeo, and Stampede Bumper Cars while taking in terrifying entertainment and haunts. There will be roaming zombies, BOOzy drinks and a live DJ. This is an exclusive park access, with limited availability, for April 14-23 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

For more information on tickets and pricing, visit Six Flags.

