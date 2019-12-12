HOLDEN, Maine — Six fire departments were called to a home for a person possibly trapped inside of a burning building on the Clewlyville Road in Holden on Thursday.

Holden Fire Chief Ryan Davis said they quickly learned that it was a detached garage with the fire well involved in the attic space creating heavy smoke.

Davis said no one was trapped. The owner had just gone back in a few times to try and remove some of his things. He said bystanders eventually kept him from going back inside.

“There is a lot of stuff inside the garage. There is a lot of equipment and the owner did lose a lot of stuff. The building does sound like it's insured so we’ve called the Fire Marshall to figure out what sparked the fire,” Davis said.

Holden Fire crews provide water for the garage fire on the Clewlyville Road.

NCM

Davis said the building was in a hydranted area, so water wasn’t an issue for them.

The cause is still under investigation.