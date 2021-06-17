x
Road closure in Limington

Hardscrabble Road in Limington is closed at this time. NEWS CENTER Maine is on the scene. Maine Fire & Explosion Investigation units are also on the scene.
LIMINGTON, Maine — Hardscrabble Road in Limington is closed Thursday morning. 

It would appear an incident has occurred as there are Maine Fire & Explosion Investigation units on the scene.

NEWS CENTER Maine is also on the scene and will update as we learn more information. 