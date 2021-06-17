Road closure in Limington

Hardscrabble Road in Limington is closed at this time. NEWS CENTER Maine is on the scene. Maine Fire & Explosion Investigation units are also on the scene.
Credit: NCM
LIMINGTON, Maine — Hardscrabble Road in Limington is closed Thursday morning.
It would appear an incident has occurred as there are Maine Fire & Explosion Investigation units on the scene.
NEWS CENTER Maine is also on the scene and will update as we learn more information.
I’m on the corner of Hardscrabble Road and Harlan Drive in Limington. Hardscrabble Road is closed here. I just saw the Fire and Explosion Investigations unit drive in. The fire and rescue official blocking traffic told me the scene is about a mile down the road. @newscentermainepic.twitter.com/s0BFVJHGyJ