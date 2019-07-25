SOLON, Maine — The more than 100 animals rescued from a property in Solon earlier this week were taken from a collie breeding business.

Somerset County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Michael Mitchell confirmed with NEWS CENTER Maine on Thursday, July 25 that the animals were rescued from RND Kennels, located at 196 Rowell Mountain Road.

The investigation began on Tuesday, July 23 when initial reports revealed more than 80 animals, including dogs, cats, chickens, and horses, were taken from the property by state animal welfare officers to an emergency shelter.

That number was later updated to more than 100 animals.

On the RND Kennels website under the "About Us" section, a woman named Donna Noyes wrote an introduction, describing her passion for animals -- in particular, horses and collie dogs.

"From the time I was very young I have had an over whelming love for animals, much to my parents dismay!" Noyes wrote. "I went about life attempting to save every critter in need."

Noyes wrote that she moved to central Maine with her family in 1993. She said she remarried 11 years later in 2004 and was then able to pursue her passion for collies.

Noyes described the RND Kennels property as 14 acres, set off of a country road, with farm animals, including horses. She added that she had redesigned her home and property for the "safety of our collie family".

On Wednesday, July 24, Solon town officials said they had been aware of the problem for more than 10 years and were actively trying to help.

"We were aware of how many animals approximately were out there, and we were relieved that the state finally stepped in to try to take care of the problem," said Solon Select Board Chair Elaine Aloes. "It's been a problem for many years that's just steadily grown."

Aloes added that, "The state worked really hard with her, and our animal control officers worked really hard with her to try and manage it -- but it reached the point where they thought it wasn't working."

Twelve animal welfare organizations were involved with the original rescue. The Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation, and Forestry said that while in state custody, the animals will be given medical and behavioral evaluations and will receive the care they need.

Donations can be dropped off at local animal shelters. Items in demand include pads and blankets, towels, sheets, dog toys, paper towels, cleaning supplies and dog food/treats.

NEWS CENTER Maine called and emailed RND Kennels for request for comment, but we have not yet heard back.