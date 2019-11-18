BREWER, Maine — Jordan Parkhurst died at the scene of a car accident on Saturday night.

Now, his sister is taking to social media and reaching out to Brewer High School officials to talk about safe driving.

"I am a teacher myself and I know how important it is to spread a positive message during times like these. His young peers also need to see how real their choices are," Meghan Parkhurst told NEWS CENTER Maine.

Meghan wrote to Brewer High School Principal Brent Slowikowski directly.

She shared the note she sent with NEWS CENTER Maine.

"My name is Meghan Parkhurst and I am Jordan’s older sister. I would like to share some words with his peers... If you could somehow pass along this message, it would mean a lot to me... As a former Brewer High School student and a former 17-year-old who also believed she was invincible, I would like to tell you that the choices you make today will have an affect on your future and possibly the future of your loved ones. It is so important to take driving seriously and drive safe at all times. Please put your phones down. Please drive the speed limit. Please keep your eyes on the road. Please do not encourage your friends to do reckless things. Please stop to hug your mom and dad everyday. Please know that your siblings are always there for you and always proud of you, no matter what they say or do. Please do not be afraid to ask for help. Life is full of challenges, ups, downs, twists and turns, but things can always get better... People always tell you that you have the rest of your lives ahead of you when you’re in high school, but that’s only true if you start making smart choices now. Please think of my baby brother with every choice you make. Skate hard this year on the ice for him. Thank you for your support."

She says she wants people to remember her brother, but also to be safe.

Other people in the Brewer community and the hockey community are coming together to remember Jordan.

"He's a great kid, he's a huge part of our team. And he's definitely one of the leaders on our team as well. The kids all look up to him," Brewer High School Hockey Coach said.

