An official with the Scarborough Fire Department said crews responded to the home on Scarborough Downs road around 11:30. No one was injured.

SCARBOROUGH, Maine — A family home in Scarborough is a total loss after a fire broke out at 165 Scarborough Downs Road around 11:30 Sunday morning.

A neighbor reported the fire, according to an official with the Scarborough Fire Department. He said the fire started in the kitchen and the scene was cleared around 2:30 in the afternoon.