FRIENDSHIP, Maine — A car rollover left two people injured in Friendship early Saturday morning.

According to a release from the Knox County Sheriff's Office, a 2007 Pontiac Grand Am that rolled over onto its roof on the Cushing Road left the driver of the car, Robyn Hyler, 43, of Cushing with serious injuries, and Hyler's passenger, Michale McGuire, 50, of Cushing with minor injuries.

Hyler and McGuire were taken to the hospital for their injuries.

Deputy Vitaly St. Thomas says that he believes road conditions and speed were a factor in the crash, but the crash is still being investigated.

Cushing Road was closed for about five and a half hours.

The Knox County Sheriff's Office was assisted by the Friendship, Cushing, and Waldo Fire Departments, Waldoboro EMS crew, and the Waldoboro Police Department.

