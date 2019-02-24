CHINA, Maine — Police say three men were injured when a car overturned after striking trees on the Mann Road in China on Saturday.

The back seat passenger, Cole Donald, 20, of Palermo, called for help, while driver of the car Dominic Conlogue, 20, of Palermo, and front seat passenger Austin Berry, 20, of Machias were pinned inside.

The China fire department freed Conlogue and Berry from the overturned car.

Conlogue is currently being treated for life threatening injuries at Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston.

Berry and Donald were treated and released at the scene.

Police say speed and alcohol are expected to be factors in the crash.