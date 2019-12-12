BURNHAM, Maine — A Nebraska theater troupe got "scrooged" by a bus crash that led to the cancellation of its national tour of “A Christmas Carol.”

Now performers are singing a different tune — they just want to be home for Christmas.

The Nebraska Theatre Caravan canceled its University of Maine performance Thursday night and remaining tour dates after a bus crash that injured four performers.

The crash happened due to the bus driver falling asleep behind the wheel.

The group ranged in age from 11 to 49. The 34 uninjured passengers and driver were taken to a Waterville motel. The driver, Charles Barry of Nebraska, was cited by troopers for failing to maintain control of the bus.

Troupe members were given a stipend to get home, but members were dealing with trying to arrange travel during the busy holiday season.

