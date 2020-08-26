FOUND: Missing Bangor man sought by police has been located

BANGOR, Maine — UPDATE (8:55 a.m. Wednesday): The Bangor Police Department said Jason Anderson has been found and is in good health.
Original Story
The Bangor Police Department has issued a silver alert for Jason Anderson, 69, of Bangor.
According to police, he has dementia and other health issues. They believe he left the Husson University area, on foot, between 1 a.m. and 5 a.m. Wednesday.
Anderson is described as a white man, 5’8”, with blue eyes, gray hair, and a goatee.
If you see him or have information on his whereabouts, you are asked to call 911 or the Bangor Police Department at 207-942-8211.