FOUND: Missing Bangor man sought by police has been located

The Bangor Police Department said Jason Anderson has been found and is in good health.

BANGOR, Maine — UPDATE (8:55 a.m. Wednesday): The Bangor Police Department said Jason Anderson has been found and is in good health.

Original Story

The Bangor Police Department has issued a silver alert for Jason Anderson, 69, of Bangor.

According to police, he has dementia and other health issues. They believe he left the Husson University area, on foot, between 1 a.m. and 5 a.m. Wednesday.

Anderson is described as a white man, 5’8”, with blue eyes, gray hair, and a goatee.