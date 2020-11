The Oxford Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for Steven George Levesque, 60, of Oxford.

OXFORD, Maine — The Oxford Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for Steven George Levesque, 60, of Oxford.

Mr. Levesque is described as a white male, 5'9", 150 lbs., with brown eyes and gray hair.

He left 10 Oakwood Drive, on foot wearing plat PJ pants and a plain T-shirt at approximately 1:15 p.m. on Saturday, November 14.