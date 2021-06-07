FOUND: Lebanon man sought by police has been located

LEBANON, MAINE, Maine — UPDATE
At 2:51 p.m. Monday, Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss said in an email that Edgar Glidden has been found.
ORIGINAL STORY
The Maine State Police Department on Monday issued a Silver Alert for Edgar Glidden, 78, who was last seen around midnight on Sunday, June 7.
Police say Glidden was last seen in Lebanon in the vicinity of 7 Heath Rd.
According to police, he suffers from seizures followed by hallucinations.
Police describe Glidden as 5 feet 10 inches tall and about 184 pounds. They say he has white hair and hazel eyes. He is a white man.
Glidden was last seen wearing blue jeans and no shirt, according to police.
Anyone who may have information about Glidden's whereabouts should call 911 or 207-624-7076 ext. 9.