FOUND: Lebanon man sought by police has been located

Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss says Edgar Glidden has been found

LEBANON, MAINE, Maine — UPDATE

At 2:51 p.m. Monday, Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss said in an email that Edgar Glidden has been found.

ORIGINAL STORY

The Maine State Police Department on Monday issued a Silver Alert for Edgar Glidden, 78, who was last seen around midnight on Sunday, June 7.

Police say Glidden was last seen in Lebanon in the vicinity of 7 Heath Rd.

According to police, he suffers from seizures followed by hallucinations.

Police describe Glidden as 5 feet 10 inches tall and about 184 pounds. They say he has white hair and hazel eyes. He is a white man.

Glidden was last seen wearing blue jeans and no shirt, according to police.