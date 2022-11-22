Silver Alert issued for missing Portland man

William Broomall, 40, was last seen on Nov. 17 at a group home on Forest Avenue.

PORTLAND, Maine — Police issued a Silver Alert for a missing Portland man on Tuesday after he was last seen on Nov. 17.

William Broomall, 40, was last seen leaving his group home on Forest Avenue on Nov. 17 and did not return, according to a press release issued by the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Police describe Broomall as a 5-foot 10-inches tall white male who is 200 pounds, with brown hair, hazel eyes, and a goatee.

He typically wears a gray fanny pack and sweatpants, and could be wearing a Celtics hooded sweatshirt, the release stated.

Police said Broomall has intellectual disabilities and is known to wander around Portland.

Anyone who has information on Broomall's whereabouts is asked to call the Portland Police Department at 207-874-8575.