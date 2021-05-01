UPDATE: Brenda Seifret found safely

Police say Seifret was following her son on I-95 North when they became separated.

OLD TOWN, Maine — UPDATE

Officials say Brenda Seifret has been located safely Saturday afternoon.

ORIGINAL STORY

A Silver Alert has been issued for a woman, Brenda Seifret, of Old Town.

Police say Seifret, 69, was driving on I-95 North while following behind her son’s car. Due to traffic, they became separated and at this time he is unable to find her.

Officials says Seifret, 69, has dementia. She is described by police as being 5’6” tall and170 pounds, with brown eyes and auburn colored hair.

Seifret is driving a black 4-door Mitsubishi, Maine license plate 467YM.