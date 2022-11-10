Silver Alert issued for missing Vienna man

Michael Holmes, 71, was last seen leaving a Vienna residence on foot on Oct. 6.

Example video title will go here for this video

VIENNA, Maine — Maine State Police have issued a Silver Alert on behalf of the Kennebec County Sheriff's Office for a missing Vienna man.

Michael Holmes, 71, was last seen leaving a residence on Tower Road in Vienna on foot on Oct. 6. Holmes reportedly had plans to go to Winthrop, according to a news release from Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss on Tuesday.

Holmes' family has not seen him since he left the home, according to the release.

Police describe Holmes as a white man who is 6 feet tall and 225 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes, according to officials.

He suffers from cognitive issues, does not have his cell phone on him, and it is unknown what he was wearing last, according to the release.

Police ask anyone who may have information to call 911 or the Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office at 207-624-7076.