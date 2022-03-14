Alert issued for missing Newburgh resident

Dorcy was last seen being dropped off at the Penobscot Community Health Center on Odlin Road in Bangor on March 10.

NEWBURGH, Maine — The Penobscot County Sheriff's Office issued a Silver Alert on Sunday for a missing person from Newburgh.

The 23-year-old, whose last name is Dorcy, goes by first names Megan and Mason, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.

Officials said Dorcy was last seen being dropped off at the Penobscot Community Health Center on Odlin Road in Bangor on Thursday, March 10. Darcy was supposed to meet people in Brewer for a ride back to Newburgh but did not arrive, according to officials.

The sheriff's office said Dorcy had reportedly not taken medication in three days and has had no bank account activity. Friends and family are concerned about Dorcy's wellbeing. Officials do not know if Dorcy has a cellphone, according to the release.

The sheriff's office described Dorcy as 5 feet, 3 inches tall and 170 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Dorcy may be wearing an orange shirt, the sheriff's office said.

Officials said anyone who may have information about Dorcy's whereabouts should call 207-624-7076 ext. 9.