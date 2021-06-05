Found safe: Officials report Peter Bang was found and is safe

Maine State Police said Bang was last seen around noon on Saturday in Lincolnville

LINCOLNVILLE, Maine — Update:

Officials have found Peter Bang, safe.

Original story:

Maine State police have issued a Silver Alert for 83-year-old Peter Bang. He was last seen a little after 12:00 p.m. on Saturday in Lincolnville.

Police say Bang was walking on the Bayview Trail in Lincolnville when he was separated from the person he was with.

Police describe Bang as a white man, 6'0" and about 180 lbs., with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Police say he was last seen wearing a long-sleeve, red, plaid shirt and gray joggers that say "Bailey" on them.

Police say he suffers from advanced dementia and recently has experienced shortness of breath.

Maine State Police and Maine Game Wardens are currently searching the area for Bang.