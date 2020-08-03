HOULTON, Maine — UPDATE: Officials say Kenneth Butler has been found safe.

Police in Houlton are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing man.

86-year-old Kenneth Butler was last seen at his home in Houlton this morning at 2 a.m.

Mr. Butler is 5'7" and weighs 202 lbs with white hair and brown eyes. Police say Kenneth may be wearing beige pants and a denim John Deer hat.

Police say he may be driving a Tan 2017 Lexus bearing the Maine plate 70101 and could be headed toward the Bangor area.

They say Mr. Butler may be confused or disoriented if you see him please call the Houlton Police Department at 207-532-2287.

NEWS CENTER Maine STORIES

RELATED: Lewiston man is killed in snowmobile crash

RELATED: Maine CDC says all COVID-19 test results have been negative

RELATED: International Women's Day