Silver Alert issued for missing 78-year-old Gorham woman

The woman was last heard from at approximately 9 a.m. on Tuesday, officials said.

GORHAM, Maine — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 78-year-old Gorham woman who was last heard from Tuesday morning.

The Gorham Police Department issued the alert after 78-year-old Jean Robinson was last heard from at approximately 9 a.m. Tuesday through phone contact with a family member, according to a news release from the department.

She was last seen Monday at approximately 7 p.m. at her County Road home, police said.

Robinson was reportedly supposed to drive to a family member's home in Southwest Harbor but did not arrive or call. She was also not found by police at her County Road residence, Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss said in a news release.

She reportedly suffers from dementia and paranoia.

"Ms. Robinson is a white female, 5’07”, 210 lbs., with gray hair and brown eyes," Moss said.

Robinson may be driving a gray 2014 Subaru Outback with Maine license plate PC 26626.

Those with information regarding Robinson's location are asked to contact the Gorham Police Department at 207-893-2810, option 2.