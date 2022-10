The man was last seen around 8:45 a.m. on Sunday, according to the Maine Department of Public Safety.

ETNA, Maine — The Maine Warden Service was trying to locate a missing Etna man on Monday.

The man was last seen going to check game cameras around 8:45 a.m. Sunday in Etna, a Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson said in a release Monday morning.

An updated release issued by the department around 2:15 p.m. Monday said the Etna man has been safely located.