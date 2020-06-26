Silver alert issued for Cape Neddick woman

Officials are asking for help in finding an 82-yr-old woman that was last seen Tuesday

YORK, Maine — York police officials are asking for the public's help in locating 82-yr-old Alice M. Schmidt of Cape Neddick.

Schmidt was last seen around 2 p.m. Tuesday, driving a silver Chrysler 200 with Maine license plate 67RC.

Schmidt is a white female, 5'7" with white hair and blue eyes. Police say Schmidt is known to have memory issues.

Anyone with information on where Schmidt might be, please call 9-1-1 or contact the York Police Department at 207-363-4444.