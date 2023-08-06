Silver Alert issued for 96-year-old Brunswick woman

The woman was last seen leaving on foot from her A Street residence Sunday afternoon, a news release said.

BRUNSWICK, Maine — A Silver Alert has been issued for a 96-year-old woman from Brunswick last seen Sunday afternoon.

Marie Baxter was last seen leaving on foot from her A Street residence at approximately 2 p.m., according to a news release from the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Baxter is a five-foot white female who weighs 110 pounds, the release said. She has gray hair and blue eyes. She was reportedly last seen wearing a gray sweater and does not have a cell phone.

Baxter suffers with cognitive issues, the release said.

Those with information regarding Baxter's whereabouts are asked to call the Brunswick Police Department at 207-725-5521.