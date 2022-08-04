Silver Alert issued for 88-year-old with dementia

Ronald Slicer experiences memory loss and is known to stray from home, the release stated.

DAMARISCOTTA, Maine — Police are trying to locate Ronald Slicer, 88, whom officials said was last seen around noon Wednesday in the Damariscotta area.

Slicer has dementia and other health issues, according to a news release issued by Damariscotta police. He experiences memory loss and is known to stray from home, the release stated.

He is 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds, with hazel eyes and grey hair, officials said.

Police said Slicer drives a 2018 White Chevy Trax SUV with license plate 1856XU.

Officials ask that anyone who may have information about Slicer's whereabouts contact the Damariscotta police at 207-563-1909.