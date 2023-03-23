x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Police safely locate missing 87-year-old Kennebunk man

The man had reportedly been missing since 2 p.m. Wednesday.
Credit: zef art - stock.adobe.com

KENNEBUNK, Maine — Police have safely located an 87-year-old man from Kennebunk who had reportedly been missing since Wednesday afternoon. 

The man left his home in Kennebunk at 2 p.m. Wednesday, according to a news release from the Maine Department of Public Safety.

He was reportedly driving around the areas of Saco, Bangor, and Falmouth, and most recently in Sanford as of 1 p.m. Thursday.

The Kennebunk Police Department issued an update shortly after 5 p.m. Thursday that the man was safely located and the Silver Alert was canceled.

Related Articles

More NEWS CENTER Maine stories

For the latest breaking news, weather, and traffic alerts, download the NEWS CENTER Maine mobile app.

More Videos

In Other News

How to properly make roasted duck at home

Before You Leave, Check This Out