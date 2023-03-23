Police safely locate missing 87-year-old Kennebunk man

The man had reportedly been missing since 2 p.m. Wednesday.

KENNEBUNK, Maine — Police have safely located an 87-year-old man from Kennebunk who had reportedly been missing since Wednesday afternoon.

The man left his home in Kennebunk at 2 p.m. Wednesday, according to a news release from the Maine Department of Public Safety.

He was reportedly driving around the areas of Saco, Bangor, and Falmouth, and most recently in Sanford as of 1 p.m. Thursday.

The Kennebunk Police Department issued an update shortly after 5 p.m. Thursday that the man was safely located and the Silver Alert was canceled.