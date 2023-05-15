85-year-old Newcastle woman safely located

The woman had last been heard from around 3 p.m. on Monday in Gray, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office.

GRAY, Maine — An 85-year-old woman from Newcastle has been safely located after a Silver Alert was issued Monday evening, according to an update from the Maine Department of Public Safety.

The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office issued a Silver Alert for the woman after she had last been heard from earlier in the day in Gray.

The woman reportedly failed to pick up her husband in Brunswick and was last heard from at approximately 3 p.m., according to a news release from the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Officials said the woman had cognitive issues and did not have her cell phone with her.