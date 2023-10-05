Silver Alert issued for 79-year-old Vassalboro woman

The woman reportedly left her Vassalboro home to attend a 2:30 p.m. appointment in Waterville on Thursday.

According to a news release from the Maine Department of Public Safety, Virginia Bourgoin, 79, of Vassalboro left her Oak Grove Road home at an unknown time to go to a 2:30 p.m. appointment in Waterville.

Bourgoin's last credit card purchase was reportedly at a Waterville fast-food restaurant.

"Ms. Bourgoin would normally only travel out of the area to visit the Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Augusta," the release said.

She is reportedly five-foot-six and weighs 180 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes, and is driving a 2005 silver Buick LeSabre with Maine license plate 1356A2.

Bourgoin has been suffering from memory loss, the release said.

Those with information on Bourgoin's location are asked to contact Deputy Wood at the Kennebec County Sheriff's Office at 207-624-7076, ext. 9.