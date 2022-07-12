Silver Alert issued for 68-year-old Milford man

Eugene Buck left his Milford home around 4 p.m. Tuesday to go to Greenbush but never showed up, according to the Maine Department of Public Safety.

MILFORD, Maine — The Penobscot County Sheriff's Office issued a Silver Alert on Wednesday for Eugene Buck, 68, of Milford.

Buck left his home on County Road around 4 p.m. Tuesday to go to Greenbush but he never showed up, Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss said in a release Wednesday.

Buck may be experiencing cognitive issues, according to Moss.

Officials describe Buck as a white man who is 6 feet tall and 210 pounds, with hazel eyes, gray hair, and gray facial hair. He was last seen wearing jeans, a blue flannel shirt, and a dark blue cap.

Buck was driving a blue Toyota Tacoma with license plate 6257YA, Moss said.

Officials ask that anyone who may have information about Buck's whereabouts call the Penobscot County Sheriff's Office at 207-945-4636.