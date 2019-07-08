WESTBROOK, Maine — Westbrook Police are asking for help in locating 87-year-old Herman Bosse of Westbrook.

Mr. Bosse has been reported missing by his son and was last seen Tuesday afternoon at his physician's Office at Martin’s Point Healthcare in Falmouth. However, he has not returned home as expected or reached out to his family.

Mr. Bosse is believed to be operating a Grey Honda Accord bearing Maine plate 8759ME. Mr. Bosse has some health issues and a State wide “Silver Alert” has been issued.

If anyone sees Mr. Bosse or his vehicle please contact local Law Enforcement or Detective Dan Violette at 207-854-0644 ex. 1.