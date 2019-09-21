NEWFIELD, Maine — UPDATE: The Maine Warden Service located a missing Newfield man this evening safe. David Penney was found by a warden service dog.

A mentally challenged man from Newfield that was reported missing since late Saturday morning.

According to Maine State Police, David Penney, 63, had last been seen around 11 a.m. on the Demeritt Road in Newfield.

Police say Penney is 5'8" tall, weighs 150 pounds and has gray hair and hazel eyes.

Penney was last seen wearing black jeans and a light blue long sleeved shirt.

Anyone with information on Penney is asked to call the York County Sheriff's Office at 207-324-1113 or the State Police in Bangor at 207-973-3700.

