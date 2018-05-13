*Update: A Silver Alert has been canceleld - 75-year-old John F. Edwards of Boothbay is home safe.

BOOTHBAY (NEWS CENTER Maine)-- A Silver Alert has been issued for 75-year-old John F. Edwards of Boothbay.

Maine State Police say Edwards has been missing since early Saturday morning, who was believed to be driving his white 2008 Toyota 4-Runner with Maine license plate 4446GJ.

Edwards was reported missing by his wife and is believed to have left his Tavenner Road home around 4 AM Saturday. Edwards is described as 6'2", 220 lbs, is bald and has early signs of dementia.

Anyone with information regarding Edwards or his SUV is asked to call 911.

