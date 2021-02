Robert Cote, 79, was last seen at his nursing home on Friday. He has Alzheimer’s and diabetes.

BRIDGTON, Maine — Police have issued a Silver Alert for Robert Cote, 79, of Bridgeton.

He was last seen at his nursing home at approximately 4 p.m. on Friday at 186 Portland Road in Bridgeton.

Cote is described as a white man, 5’5”, 174 lbs., with hazel eyes and gray hair. He left on foot and has Alzheimer’s and diabetes.