AMITY, MAINE, Maine — Arthur Hill, 72, of Amity has been missing since Thursday around 2 p.m. According to police, Hill said he was going to Danforth to pick up his boat but he has not returned.

Hill is driving a red 2015 Ford F-150 pickup truck with a Florida license plate number KQKU93. Police say Hill was seen in Belfast Thursday night on the bridge around 10:30 p.m.