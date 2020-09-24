SILVER ALERT: 81-year-old St. George man with dementia being sought by Maine Game Wardens

According to Maine Game Wardens, Conrad suffers from dementia and is hard of hearing.

ST GEORGE, Maine — Maine Game Wardens and the Knox County Sheriff's Office are actively searching for Robert “Bob” Conrad, 81, of St. George.

Conrad was last seen walking east behind his residence off Wallston Road around 4 p.m. Wednesday.

He is described as 6’2” tall and 160 lbs., with blue eyes and white hair. He was last seen wearing black sweat pants, a dark blue jacket, a brown or beige ball cap, and L.L. Bean Duck Boots.