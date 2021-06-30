SILVER ALERT: 81-year-old Abbot woman with dementia missing

Officials say Elaine Cloutier, 81, of Abbot suffers from dementia and is known to wander.

ABBOT, Maine — A Silver Alert has been issued for Elaine Cloutier, 81, of Abbot, Maine.

The Maine Department of Public Safety's Spokesperson Shannon Moss said Cloutier was last seen at about 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 30, 2021, in the area of Bates Road and Howard Siding Lane in Abbot.

Officials said she was last seen wearing a white lace top, denim shorts, and sneakers. She is a white female, 5'6", 110 lbs, with brown eyes, and has white hair.

Cloutier suffers from dementia and is known to wander.

Both the Piscataquis County Sheriff’s Office and the Wardens Service issued the Silver Alert.