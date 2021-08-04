SILVER ALERT: 79-year-old Lyman woman with dementia last seen Thursday morning

State Police say Gail Wicklund, 79, is traveling on foot. She has not taken her medication and suffers from dementia, according to police.

LYMAN, Maine — A silver alert has been issued for a 79-year-old Lyman woman with dementia.

According to Maine State Police, Gail Wicklund was last seen around 10:45 a.m. Thursday morning. Police say she has not taken her medication and she suffers from dementia.

Wicklund is believed to be traveling on foot. She was last seen wearing a light blue fleece and grey pants.

She's described as being a white 5'6" woman who is 140 pounds, with blue eyes and grey hair.